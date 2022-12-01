The driver managed by Monaco Increase Management and champion of the 2021 Indycar series Alex Palou will be one of the McLaren Formula 1 Team’s reserve drivers for the 2023 season. Palou will provide support to the team in addition to his already anticipated IndyCar commitments, making himself available as a reserve driver for the British stable at all events that do not conflict with his commitments in IndyCar. The 25-year-old Spaniard has already participated in a practice session for the 2022 United States Grand Prix with McLaren, as well as driving the MCL35M at Barcelona and Spielberg as part of the team’s driver development testing programme.

Palou has gotten so far four victories and 15 podiums in IndyCar and in 2021 he became the first Spanish rider to win the championship. “I am thrilled to be joining the McLaren team as a reserve driver in 2023 Palou said. I’ve been behind the wheel of both the MCL35M and MCL36 and it’s been a great experience, so I’m really looking forward to getting involved with next year’s car. I look forward to continuing my development as a driver and appreciate the trust McLaren has placed in me with this new role next year.“.

McLaren F1 team principal Andreas Seidl commented: “The team is delighted to have Alex on board as one of our reserve drivers for next season. He impressed us with his PL1 session in Austin and with his tests this year. He has achieved many notable results in motorsport to date, most notably the IndyCar championship title, so it’s great to be able to expand his role in the team and we look forward to working more closely with him.” Also Salvatore Gandolfofounder and CEO of MIM, commented: “This is another important step in Alex Palou’s career. Everyone at MIM is proud of him and happy to support his professional growth through our management“.