President of the Senate scheduled a plenary session, but the text still needs to go through the CCJ to be voted in the House

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), released on Sunday night (Dec. 4.2022) that set the voting date for the ceiling-hole PEC for next Wednesday (Dec. 7). The vote, however, depends on the analysis of the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate, which has not yet set a date to vote on the text.

The proposal stipulates that the Auxílio Brasil, which will once again be called Bolsa Família, be paid outside the public spending ceiling. It also allows for out-of-cap investments when tax collections are high.

The voting date meets the expectations of Lula’s political group, which hopes that the CCJ will vote on the PEC on Wednesday (7.10) in the morning and that the plenary will analyze it in the afternoon. The president of the CCJ, senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil), is the probable rapporteur of the PEC.

As of this Monday (Dec. 5) the last informal vote count begins. That’s when the lulistas will know if the proposal is viable or if it will be necessary to make more changes to get support from senators.

The schedule is tight. Senate and House approval is required this year. The Legislature only works until December 22. Then the recess begins.

The PEC was presented in the Senate on November 28 and is the elected government’s bet to fund campaign promises, mainly in the social area. The proposal aims to accommodate the payment of the Brazilian Aid of BRL 600 in the 2023 Budget.

The text presented by the elected government also proposes removing R$ 23 billion from the investment spending ceiling, in case of excess revenue.

The PT has not yet specified where the balance of resources will be applied. The PEC also leaves out “expenses with socio-environmental projects or related to climate change” that they are “funded by donations”such as transfers from the Amazon Fund.

The proposal also allows expenses, without reaching the ceiling rule, of revenues that federal universities obtain on their own, such as agreements and donations.

The text will be analyzed first by the CCJ of the Senate and then will go to the plenary of the Upper House, where it will be voted in 2 rounds.

The PEC needs to be approved by at least 3/5 of the House’s senators to proceed to the Chamber of Deputies, where it must go through the same process.

Read below the main points of the text of the PEC fura-ceto:

Brazil Aid (BRL 157 billion): full amount to pay the monthly R$ 600 for 21.5 million families;

full amount to pay the monthly R$ 600 for 21.5 million families; children up to 6 years old (BRL 18 billion): amount to pay R$ 150 to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil with children up to 6 years old;

amount to pay R$ 150 to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil with children up to 6 years old; investments (BRL 23 billion): the nature of the projects is still unclear and it will be up to the Lula government to decide.

Read the path of the PEC in Congress: