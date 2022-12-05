Top sports | IS: Matti Heikkinen gets his former coach as his subordinate to the Olympic Committee

According to IS, skiing coach Toni Roponen and national team skier Krista Pärmäkoski’s husband Tommi Pärmäkoski have been chosen as top sports officials of the Olympic Committee.

As a ski coach the best known Toni from Ropose will come According to Ilta-Sanom his former long-term coach Matti Heikkinen subordinate to the Finnish Olympic Committee.

According to IS, Roponen is one of the Olympic Committee’s top sports representatives to be announced on Monday afternoon. Heikkinen is the head of the Olympic Committee’s elite sports unit and thus Roposen’s future supervisor.

Four people in charge of top sports are chosen, and according to IS, there is another person related to skiing among them.

He is a multi-time prize winner Krista Pärmäkoski spouse Tommi Pärmäkoskiwho has worked in various coaching positions and also participated in his wife’s physical training.

Olympic Committee said at the beginning of November that 77 applications were received for the four top sports manager positions by the deadline, i.e. by the end of October.

At that time, Heikkinen assessed the pool of applicants as high-quality.

“The number and level of applications show that the elite sports unit is a prestigious and interesting workplace, and professionals in the field believe in its operation. I am sure that we will find excellent people among this group for the positions of top sports manager”, Heikkinen said in the Olympic Committee’s press release.