Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In order to promote education and recognize the efforts of outstanding children, the municipality of Ahome delivered this Friday morning economic incentives to the members of the Children’s Council 2022-2023 as well as the members of the selection that will participate in the National Mathematics Olympiad.

During the act, Antonio Vega Arellano, Municipal Treasurer, referred to the fact that 33 thousand pesos were distributed among 33 students, which were derived from the education support program.

“At this time we are delivering the amount of 33 thousand pesos through the education support program managed by the Education Directorate of this City Council, we are benefiting a total of 33 basic and upper secondary level students, the commitment of our president Gerardo Vargas Landeros, is to train great leaders through our children and young people, for the benefit of this community”, he indicated.

Meanwhile, Genaro García Castro, secretary of the City Council, commented that it is the first time that a municipal administration provides support to a selection of students who represent Ahome, reiterating the commitment that exists to continue helping students of all educational levels.

“It is important to say that it is the first time that in this training process for the youngsters, boys and girls who are going to represent us in the National Mathematics Olympiad, they are going to the city of Culiacán to receive advice on the subject and well, as far as secretary Alma Marien informs me, it is unprecedented that the City Council intervenes in providing this support”.