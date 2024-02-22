Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Our team exited the Beach Soccer World Cup in the quarter-finals, after losing to Iran 1-2. This is the first time that the “Whites” have played in the quarter-finals over the course of 8 World Cup appearances, and the Iranian team will face its Brazilian counterpart in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The first half ended in a 0-0 draw, despite the missed opportunities from both teams. However, at the beginning of the second half, our team succeeded in taking the lead through Abdullah Abbas, after two minutes, and Hamid Jamal, the “White” goalkeeper, with his experience, stood up to the attacks of the Iranian team, which equalized after 5 minutes. Minutes, with a goal by Mohamed Masoumi, and the result changed a minute and a half before the end of the second half, after Iranian goalkeeper Sayed Mirjalili succeeded in scoring the second goal for his team, following a powerful shot to the left of goalkeeper Hamid Jamal, ending the half with Iran leading 2-1.

In the third half, our team pressed with all its might to compensate, and Mohamed Al-Bahri entered the goalkeeper instead of Hamid Gamal, and Mirjalili saved Ahmed Bishr’s shot, and the Brazilian Victor Vasquez pushed the team’s coach with all his cards, in search of an equalizer, and despite the fact that control was completely lost to our team with 45 shots in the match. The goal, 15 of which were inside the area, but all attempts to equalize failed, so the confrontation ended with Iran winning 2-1, advancing to face Brazil in the semi-finals, while our team bid farewell to the “World Cup.”

Brazil was the first to qualify for the semi-finals, after defeating Japan 8-4, which is the second largest win in the tournament, after Portugal beat Mexico 8-2 in the first round. Belarus also qualified for the “Golden Round” after beating Portugal 4-3.