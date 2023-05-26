Óscar Cortés shakes the market: he would have a powerful offer from Europe

Oscar Cortes It has become a pearl of Millionaires. His performance this season has made him one of the great promises of the blue team, which hopes to make a good transfer soon.

(It may interest you: Dani Alves: images of the club would lead to another lawsuit, it is “irreparable damage”)

Cortés is currently with the Colombian under-20 team in the youth World Cup in Argentina, in which he already scored a goal against Israel.

The player was about to not go to the World Cup because Millonarios did not want to give him up, since they needed him for the semifinal phase of the League.

Offer from Italy

Óscar Cortés, in action against América Mineiro. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. TIME

According to information from Caracol Radio’s VBar program, Óscar Cortés is already being targeted by an Italian club.

They inform that the interested party is from the Italian Serie A and thate would be willing to pay 6 million euros for 80 percent of the pass.

If materialized, it would be a very important transfer for the club and for Colombian football.

In any case, Cortés, after his South American good and its presence in the youth World Cup continues to be listed on the market.

SPORTS

More sports news