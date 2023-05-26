Óscar Cortés shakes the market: he would have a powerful offer from Europe

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Oscar Cortés
Oscar Cortes
The attacker meets the Colombian National Team in the U-20 World Cup.
Oscar Cortes It has become a pearl of Millionaires. His performance this season has made him one of the great promises of the blue team, which hopes to make a good transfer soon.
Cortés is currently with the Colombian under-20 team in the youth World Cup in Argentina, in which he already scored a goal against Israel.
The player was about to not go to the World Cup because Millonarios did not want to give him up, since they needed him for the semifinal phase of the League.
Offer from Italy
According to information from Caracol Radio’s VBar program, Óscar Cortés is already being targeted by an Italian club.
They inform that the interested party is from the Italian Serie A and thate would be willing to pay 6 million euros for 80 percent of the pass.
If materialized, it would be a very important transfer for the club and for Colombian football.
In any case, Cortés, after his South American good and its presence in the youth World Cup continues to be listed on the market.
