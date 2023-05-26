The crucial revelations in “Ana de nadie”, a telenovela starring Jorge Enrique Abellothey don’t end Adelaida continues to doubt Horacio Valenzuela’s love, while Ana already knows everything about ‘Mona’ and her true intentions with Joaquín. The Colombian production opens a new chapter that promises to catch everyone from start to finish. What will happen to Genoveva Serrano? So that you do not miss any detail of the Colombian novel of the moment, we leave you this complete guide in which you will know how, when, at what time and where to see the production of RCN.

When to SEE “Ana de nadie” 1×58?

The episodes of the novel “Nobody’s Anne”They are broadcast Monday through Friday. Chapter 58 premieres This Thursday, May 25, 2023 and will continue its broadcast in prime time on the RCN channel.

Horacio and Ana’s family in “Ana de nadie”. Photo: RCN

What time does episode 58 of “Ana de nadie” come out?

The production of RCN arrives at 9.30 p.m. (time in Colombia), after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities”.

Where to SEE the full episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

You can watch the episodes of“Nobody’s Anne”through the RCN channel. The novel was released on March 1 on the small screen and already has fans not only in Colombia, but also in different countries.

“Ana de nadie” has passion and plots. Photo: RCN

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

Ana Ocampo, who has just turned 50, finds out that her husband, Horacio Valenzuela, has been unfaithful to her. Although she tries to save her marriage, she realizes there is no going back and makes the decision to divorce her. This makes her question herself as a wife, mother, daughter and sister. Nothing will be the same for her anymore.

