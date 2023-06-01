Óscar Cortés had already been the top scorer for Colombia in the South American Under-20 tournament, in which Héctor Cárdenas’s team qualified for the World Cup in Argentina. And now, in the orbital tournament, the Millionaires player is on fire.

Cortés had a brilliant performance in the 5-1 win against Slovakia, in which he contributed two goals, the first and the last, as well as assisting Yaser Asprilla for the second.

With the four goals he has scored in the tournament, Cortés shares first place in the World Cup scorer table with Brazilian Marcos Leonardo and Italian Cesare Casadei.

“We played a good game, the team was compact, always with the same humility that we have been working well, thank God we were able to get the result,” Cortés told the Caracol channel.

Cortés’ first goal, in the 48th minute, opened the scoring and two more goals followed in the next four minutes.

“Thank God the goal was scored and the others came, the attendance was also good, but you can see the teamwork we are doing, that work is leading us to the goal we all want,” he added.

The numbers of Óscar Cortés in the 5-1 against Slovakia.

Colombia’s rival will come out of the duel between England and Italy, which will be played this Wednesday. The game will be on Saturday in San Juan, at 4 pm

“Here we are waiting, we are thinking about resting, the team that touches us will face it in the best way and work on this game, which is very important,” said Cortés.

Regarding the number of goals he has scored in the tournament, the Millonarios player expressed: “Honestly, a joy, glory to God who gives us this, I hope I can continue scoring many goals to give this National Team more fruit.”

