ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available free of charge to subscribers to the service Ubisoft+ starting from day one. The series has gone through several truly remarkable changes in recent years. The most discussed, at least among users, was the one that brought the saga of AAssassin’s Creed distorting oneself with respect to one’s past, embracing dynamics from RPGs.

Ubisoft’s courage in making such a change has absolutely paid off, as evidenced by the enormous success achieved by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the software house’s first title to reach the billion dollar mark. However ubisoft he intends to go back more and more towards the origins of Assassin’s Creed. The company is proving to be absolutely able to capitalize on the hype that has been created around the game.

The entry from day one of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in the service Ubisoft+ will benefit users pc but also of those users Xboxes subscribed to the service Game Pass. ubisoft And Microsoft have recently intensified their collaboration, which has brought over 65 titles into the homes of ad subscribers Xbox Game Pass. Of course, signing up for the service won’t be the only way to own Assassin’s Creed Mirage. In regards to this, it seems that on pc the game will only be purchasable on Epic Games Storeand will not be present on Steam.