Spain was within reach of reaching a round figure in which it is considered the ‘Cathedral’ of national motorcycling, which is almost like saying world motorcycling. And the milestone was not long in coming, since the Valencian rider Iván Ortolá achieved victory in the first race of the day in Moto3 and added his second consecutive success after the one achieved in Las Américas. The Valencian only knows how to get on the podium at the first step and gets fully involved in the battle for the title.

A victory that came after a spectacular maneuver in the penultimate corner of the Jerez circuit, a quick right, dedicated to the Ferrari brand, and that left the very young David Alonso out of place. This is how the protagonist told it: «Braking was difficult for us and I had to play a lot to overtake. He wasn’t braking very comfortably or strongly, but he could accelerate fast in the slow corners, which was important to get out quickly on the straight. What has given us victory have been the fast corners. I have prepared the overtaking very well and I knew that I could do it there and it has been like that ».

The race was broken from the start, with the championship leader Dani Holgado assuming the weight of the race. Only five riders could follow him, four Spaniards (Ortolá, Masià, Artigas and Rueda) and the very young David Alonso, raised in Madrid, with a Spanish father and a Colombian mother. And that he runs with the passport of the South American country.

All the excitement ended up concentrating on a last lap, in which Masià led the way, ahead of Alonso and Ortolá. Until the middle of the circuit there was no movement but in turn 7 Alonso and Ortolá passed Masiá, who lost two positions at once. It seemed that everything would be decided in the last braking period (turn 13), but then came Ortolá’s brilliant maneuver one before, which caught Alonso off guard, who despite everything gave Colombia its first World Cup podium in Moto3.

With the sixth position, Holgado maintained the leadership of the small category, with four points over Moreira and again over Ortolá, the ‘Pepino de Puçol’, who is the rider of the moment in Moto3 and who had a mass bath on the lap honorary.