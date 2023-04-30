Magaly Medina celebrated the birthday of her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, who celebrated his 51st birthday in Spain in style. The party was accompanied by a decoration with lead, blue and gold colored balloons. Likewise, the celebration was accompanied by a musical group that put the guests to dance. Among them was Antonio Pavón and his girlfriend, Joi Sanchez. They both couldn’t resist taking a few steps on the dance floor.

He birthday boy He also enjoyed his party, organized in Seville, as Alfredo was encouraged to sing, which delighted the attendees, who accompanied him and applauded.

Magaly Medina did not go out to drive in her last program

Magaly MedinaHe published, on his social networks, several snapshots in which he showed that he was outside the national territory. In this sense, the popular “Urraca” explained that she would move toSpainat the request of your spouseAlfredo Zambranowho is about to celebrate his birthday.

“This is a little getaway. We’re leaving because it’s the birthday of a very special person, my husband. He had an idea of ​​where to celebrate his birthday, so here we go,” she said.

#Magaly #Medina #celebrates #birthday #husband #Alfredo #Zambrano #great #party #Spain