In the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar, the selection of the Dutch national team will meet with a group of twenty migrant workers. That will happen after a public training session on Thursday, November 17, two days after the squad of national coach Louis van Gaal arrived in the country where the World Cup is being held.

With the meeting, which is organized by the KNVB and FIFA, the Orange wants to draw extra attention to the labor migrants in Qatar. Of the twenty people who were invited, most actually contributed to the construction of the football stadiums. This happened under often appalling conditions.

"First of all, we are going to Qatar to become world champions, but of course we look beyond football," says Van Gaal. ,,We have had several updates over the past year and a half about the circumstances in Qatar. As a team, we find it important to meet the people involved. We therefore invite them to our training to give them a nice memory as well."

The migrant workers will hold talks with the players and are available to the press. They also get the opportunity to kick a ball themselves.

The Dutch national team will complete a public training session in Zeist on Monday evening and will leave for Qatar a day later. The three-time World Cup finalist will play his first game there against Senegal on Monday, November 21.





| Game schedule

| Game schedule

The Dutch national team opens the World Cup against Senegal on November 21 at 5 p.m., one day after the opening game Qatar-Ecuador. View the complete schedule in Qatar. View the special World Cup match center here!





