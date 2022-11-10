Spanish Defense Minister Robles announced plans to transfer two more Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine

The head of the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Margarita Robles, spoke about the plans of Madrid to transfer two more Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine, in addition to the four previously delivered, reports RIA News.

“Two more launchers will be sent because we were asked to do so by NATO,” the minister said.

In addition, the country’s defense department added that next week training of 64 Ukrainian military will begin in Toledo. The training program includes explosives disposal, demining, and precision shooting.

Earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Washington would provide Ukraine with a new military aid package. It will include air defense assets such as missiles for Hawk air defense systems, as well as four US Avenger air defense systems equipped with Stinger missiles.