Oscar night is Oppenheimer. The biography of the father of the atomic bomb won seven statuettes tonight, including Best Film, Director and the two male acting awards. The triumph of the film that portrays the progress of the Manhattan project has occurred while reality has knocked on the door of the industry party. A thousand people demonstrated around Dolby to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. “We are living in the world created by Oppenheimer. “I want to dedicate this to the people who make peace everywhere,” said Irishman Cillian Murphy on stage, one of the ten actors who entered the theater tonight, being nominated for the first time and who won an Oscar for playing the American physicist. in what was his sixth collaboration with Christopher Nolan. Poor Creatures she won four awards, one of them Best Actress for Emma Stone.

Hollywood wanted to celebrate itself, but reality was heard outside the Dolby. Nearly a thousand people protested around the theater, protected under a large security device from the Los Angeles police. Protesters waved Palestinian flags. They also blocked traffic before the start of the ceremony, which hindered the arrival of the stars in their limousines. Carlos Bayona, the director of JA Bayona, director of The Snow Society, got out of the car earlier than planned to arrive on foot. , as happened to Carlos Bayona, the brother of the director of The Snow Society. Carey Mulligan, nominated for best actress for Teacherentered the theater after the first prize, best supporting actress, was awarded to Da'vine Joy Randolph, for Those who stay.

The ceremony, which this year aired an hour earlier than usual, began late. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted his fourth ceremony, dedicated more minutes to the strike that shut down the industry for months. He did not touch on the thorny issue, which has left more than 30,000 dead in Palestine, many of them innocent minors. The first reference came with Jonathan Glazer, the director of The area of ​​interest, which won two Oscars for Best International Film and Sound. “Our film shows that dehumanization leads us to the worst, it has shaped our past and our present,” said the British filmmaker. “How do we resist this dehumanization? Whether it be the victims of October 7 in Israel or the attack that is taking place in Gaza,” he added.

This has been the night of redemption for Christopher Nolan, who was nominated for the first time in 2001, for the script of memento. Before Hollywood became a superhero movie factory, the filmmaker achieved box office and critical success with his Batman trilogy. The second installment, where he directed a brilliant Heath Ledger, was overlooked in the 2009 Best Picture nominations. This caused such a scandal that it led the Academy to expand the main category from five to ten films to accommodate more Titles. In 2017, Nolan received his first directing nomination, for Dunkirk. Today he is considered one of the most important talents in the industry, to the point of being compared to Stanley Kubrick.

Emma Stone receives the Oscar from five other award-winning actresses. Myung J. Chun (Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Another actor with extensive experience in comic films has been awarded for the first time. Robert Downey Jr. received his first nomination 32 years ago for playing Charlie Chaplin in Richard Attenborough's film. Today he takes the statuette for having played another flesh and blood character, Lewis Strauss, the commissioner of the Atomic Energy Commission and who serves as the antagonist in Oppenheimer. “I want to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order,” the actor said in his acceptance speech. His career was marked, before his years as Marvel's Iron Man, by addiction problems. “I needed this job more than he needed me. What we do matters,” he added.

Emma Stone starred in one of the great moments of the night when she collected her second Oscar. The actress won for her portrayal of Bella Baxter, the creation of Godwin Baxter in the film Poor People, directed by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos and written by her collaborator Tony McNamara. The film took home four awards tonight. Many in the theater let out a surprised expression. Although Stone was her favorite, the pools also gave chances to Lily Gladstone, who was the first Native American nominated for best actress for The Moon Killers. The film by Martin Scorsese, who at 81 was the oldest nominee in the directing category, came away empty-handed. The same thing happened with the Irish and New York gangs.

The Poor Creatures team was one of the most supportive of Gaza. They wore a blood red pin to demand a ceasefire. “It is a universal message to stop murdering children, to stop being part of the war,” said Ramy Youssef, one of the actors. Billie Eilish won her second Oscar for the song Barbie What Was I Made For?, she also proudly wore it on her outfit.

Japanese animation genius Hayao Miyazaki, who did not travel to Los Angeles, won his third Oscar for The boy and the heron, a film that was produced for seven years. It is the first he has obtained since 2014, when he was awarded the honorific for his career. It was the category where Pablo Berger was nominated and Robot Dreams. The European delegation did not leave empty-handed. In addition to Glazer's awards, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, the French couple of artists who used marital tensions as a basis to build the thriller Anatomy of a falltook the award for original screenplay.

Tonight the year started by the Barbenheimer phenomenon officially ended. Oppenheimer triumphed and Barbie keeps the victories she achieved at the box office. Kimmel started the night digging into the wound, asking for recognition for Greta Gerwig, the director of the film about the Mattel doll. Gerwig was not nominated despite having led the box office of the year, with more than 1.4 billion dollars collected. “Many are applauding now, but it was you who didn't vote for her,” Kimmel said. Thus began the night where Hollywood celebrated itself by barely talking about the war.

