Ministry of Defense: six drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down over the Bryansk and Oryol regions

On the night of March 11, six drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were destroyed and intercepted over the Bryansk and Oryol regions. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

According to the military department, four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down and intercepted over the Bryansk region, and two more over the Oryol region.

The Ministry of Defense called the penetration of drones into Russian territory an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to carry out a terrorist attack. All destroyed drones belong to the class of aircraft-type UAVs, they noted. Such drones are capable of carrying up to several tens of kilograms of explosives.

On March 10, another aircraft-type UAV was shot down over the Novgorod region. No one was injured as a result of the incident; law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the attack.