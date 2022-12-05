With husband and son I find myself in the local eatery. We eat vegetarian at home, but here there is very little meatless on the menu. I order a satay. “Good choice ma’am,” says the waitress, taking notes. My husband orders carpaccio: “Also a very good choice,” she says. My son, much more consistent than his parents, orders the veggie burger. She repeats as she writes: “And a veggie burger.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]