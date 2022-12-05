Brain Research | Human neurons functioned in the brains of living rats – connected to sensory hairs, for example

Rats human neurons implanted in the brain become part of the rodents’ neural networks and are able to process messages coming from sensory hairs.

According to Stanford University researchers, such implants open up an even better way to study brain diseases.

Professor Sergiu Pasca and his colleagues have previously grown clusters of neurons from human stem cells, i.e. a kind of mini brain in laboratory dishes.

The problem with mini-brains, or organoids, created as research tools is that they do not develop in the same way as neurons in the human brain.

Among other things, the culture dish lacks cells that form blood vessels and sensory stimuli that would speed up the creation of nerve connections.

Now researchers transplanted half-centimeter bundles of nerve cells into the brains of rat pups when the pups were two to three days old.

Their brains accepted the implants well. For example, endothelial cells migrated to the implants and began to form blood vessels in them.

The implant grew in the rat’s brain and eventually covered a third of the cerebral hemisphere it was transplanted into.

Compared to mini brains grown in a laboratory dish, the implants grew six times in size in the same time.

Transferred the neuron bundle also formed functional connections in its host’s brain. Connections developed, for example, in the rat’s thalamus, which transmits messages from the senses to the cerebral cortex.

The rat’s important sensory organ are the sensory hairs that extend from its snout.

When the sensory hairs of adult rats were blown on, the neurons in the implant responded by activating electrically.

This was a clear indication that the human-derived and the rat’s own neurons were connected to each other.

Researchers also tested a neuronal graft grown from the cells of three people with the rare Timothy syndrome.

The syndrome causes, among other things, severe heart damage and autism-like symptoms.

In the culture dish, the neurons of the patients functioned normally, but in the rat’s brain they remained smaller and branched less than others. Electronic activity was also weaker.

“We have learned a lot about Timothy syndrome with brain organoids kept in a dish. But only with a graft could we see these differences related to the functioning of the neurons”, Pasca says On the Stanford University website.

Research published by Nature.

Published in Tiede magazine 13/2022.