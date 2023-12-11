About a hundred volunteers from the NGO Open Arms installed between 500 and 650 meters of clothing on the Barceloneta beach (Barcelona) early this Monday morning to symbolize the “more than 2,600 deaths” this year in the Mediterranean Sea, he said. explained the director of the organization, Òscar Camps, to Europa Press.

The theater company La Fura dels Baus has directed the performance, which coincides with the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

“It has been happening on a sustained basis for 9 or 10 years, we are facing a known, known and silenced structural holocaust,” said Camps.

He has also warned that the United Nations considers 1,000 deaths a year an armed conflict: “We have three armed conflicts in the Mediterranean, here a few hundred miles from the coast.”

Manifest



The director and founder has read a manifesto before the press to vindicate “the tragic situation” and –verbatim– the absence of legal and safe ways for people to access a right, the right of asylum or refuge.

He has said that “behind the statistics there are individual stories, truncated dreams and broken families”, which is why he has urged society to question its priorities.

One of the volunteers who participated in the assembly explained that the installation “tries to show a reality, which is children, women and pregnant women.”

Camps has warned of “Europe's indifference”, far from Christmas values ​​such as hope, generosity and solidarity, in his words.

It concluded with the announcement of the Christmas mission (number 107) scheduled for December 22 to the Central Mediterranean: “We will need a little bit of everyone.”

«The force of action»



The artistic director of La Fura dels Baus, Carlus Padrissa, has valued the collaboration in the assembly: «It was full of people who have crossed the Mediterranean with them, who have saved them, who have helped them and who were grateful, helping us to put all the clothes.

“This has been the force of action, of opening our hands, of being active in a world in which we are increasingly stunned by television and screens,” he highlighted.

Furthermore, Padrissa has said that “the most important thing” is that Open Arms can set sail on the 22nd; and she has asked for funds to — in her words — be able to pay for it and help people who have not lost their lives.