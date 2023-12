María Corina Machado, will be the PUD candidate in the 2024 Venezuelan presidential elections | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, María Corina Machado, who won the primaries of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the union of opponents to the Nicolás Maduro regime, sent a congratulatory message to the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, and expressed her confidence in which your government will be an ally to “regain freedom” in Venezuela.

Through her account on them in the region.

“From Venezuela, I send my congratulations to the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, and the Vice President, Victoria Villarruel, on their inauguration today [domingo (10)]. Their success and the success of the ideas of freedom will be the success of all of us who fight for them, in Venezuela and in our region”, wrote the Venezuelan opponent.

“Venezuelans count on your government in our objective of regaining the freedom that Argentines celebrate today”, concluded Machado.

According to information from the independent website Efecto Cocuyo, at the moment, María Corina Machado is marching through different regions of Venezuela and trying to overturn the disqualification she was subjected to. She announced this Sunday that she is “working to build a legion of more than 600 thousand people” who will be able to “take care of the vote” of Venezuelans during the 2024 presidential elections. The objective is to prevent manipulation by the regime.

“It's not enough to have people, we all need to be trained and organized,” declared Machado.