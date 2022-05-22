EP Sunday, May 22, 2022, 2:16 p.m.



The new Minister of Solidarity of the French Government, Damien Abad, has been accused by two women of alleged rapes, a suspicion that clouds the new Executive of Élisabeth Borne and, in particular, one of the most notorious signings for this new stage of Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee.

Abad was the president of the Republicans in the National Assembly, so his jump to the government of a rival party was one of the most important milestones in the list of ministers announced on Friday, which combined continuity with renewal.

One of the women filed a complaint in 2017, alleging that she had had sexual relations with Abad in which he allegedly engaged in non-consensual practices. The investigation into these events, which would have occurred more than a decade ago, was closed without further investigation, according to the Médiapart portal.

The second complaint arrived on May 13 at the Observatory of Sexist and Sexual Violence in Politics, which transferred the testimony to the Prosecutor’s Office, as well as to Los Republicanos and La República en Marcha (LREM), Macron’s party, according to Franceinfo.

This woman affirms that in 2010 she fell unconscious after having a drink and woke up in her underwear the next day in a hotel room, next to Abad and with the feeling of having been “drugged”.

Damien Abad has denied the alleged abuses attributed to him and has assured, in statements to Médiapart, that all his relationships have been consensual. For now, neither Los Republicanos nor LREM have formally responded to the complaints they would have received from the Observatory.

The prime minister has acknowledged to the media that she was not “aware” of the accusations against Abad, which she learned about in the press. Borne has stated that, for now, the only thing he knows is that the case is closed, but he has made it clear that he will not allow any “impunity” in cases of abuse and that, if more data comes out or even the Justice intervenes, he will act with “all consequences.”