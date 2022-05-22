“Nobody takes my husband away from me, not even the war.” This was stated by the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, in an interview granted to Rada TV, together with her husband Volodymyr Zelensky. “I cannot say that much has changed since the beginning of this war. He was and remains a reliable man and person. His point of view has not changed,” says the Ukrainian president’s wife. She then she reveals that she “did not see him for two and a half months”, after the start of the war, “we only spoke on the phone”. Then, the first lady says she is “grateful” to the journalist, because, by interviewing them both, “they had the opportunity to spend time together”.