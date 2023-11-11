Saturday, November 11, 2023, 2:12 p.m.



| Updated 2:29 p.m.

A 41-year-old motorcyclist lost his life at noon this Saturday after suffering a fatal accident on the Cañadas de Romero motocross circuit, in the municipality of Mazarrón. According to the Emergency Coordination Center, there are no other motorcycles involved in the accident. At the time of the incident, he was traveling alone on the track and, apparently, he had lost control of the vehicle.

After a call was made to report the accident, an ambulance from 061, members of the Civil Guard and local police went to the scene. Upon arrival, paramedics found the man seriously injured and unconscious. Despite the resuscitation attempts that were made, it was not possible to save his life.