Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 2:59 p.m.











A man in his 50s died and another was injured with a reserved prognosis after a head-on collision occurred with the two cars that both were driving on the RM 532 regional highway, near the Ciezano area of ​​Maripinar.

The accident occurred around 1:20 p.m., when 112 received two calls alerting about the accident. Apparently, both vehicles collided head-on, causing the deceased driver to hit the front window and then be ejected from the car.

Several units of the Local Police and the Civil Guard, as well as three ambulances, traveled to the scene of the accident. One of them was in charge of transferring the injured man to the Hospital de la Vega Lorenzo Guirao due to various traumas.