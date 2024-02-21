Two breakdowns in one day

The first day of pre-season testing did not go in the best way for the Williams, struggling several times with technical problems that pushed the Grove team to complete only 61 laps between Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant. In this way, the English team was the least present on the track in Sakhir, with the Team Principal James Vowles who explained what went wrong.

“Our first day of testing was frustrating in some respects – commented – we completed far fewer laps compared to our plans for a problem this morning at fuel pump. In the afternoon we had a problem with the air conditioningtransmission shaft. We had two different types of failures which reduced the time we could have spent on the track getting to know the car better.”

Between the two drivers, Logan Sargeant was the one who completed the fewest laps, only 21: “Today we weren't able to do everything we wanted, but it wasn't all bad – explained the American – the car is different, so you need to iron things out in a positive way. Although this is the direction we wanted to take with the car, there are some balance issues that we still have to fine-tune, but it has eliminated a lot of the big problems we had last year. It's just about managing the new way the car needs to be set up and driven, so once you get the hang of it, it will be a better car. I've only done 21 laps so far, so I'm looking forward to spending a full day in the car tomorrow. I hope we can understand the problems we had today and solve them.”

More present on the track was Alex Albon, who also noticed the progress compared to last year's car despite the problems suffered by Sakhir: “It was an ok first day – he concluded – the heat and the wind It's not always the best conditions for riding, but overall it was a relatively calm day. We had a fuel pump problem towards the end of my session, which we fixed. We're trying to understand how different the car is compared to last year, but we know it's still early to say what the car is like. It certainly has fixed some of our previous issues, but as a result, we're struggling with some balance compromises. We have three days of testing, which never seems like enough, but we are getting there and we are already making progress.”