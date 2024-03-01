Carlos Ortega, referee who was appointed to direct the match this Friday Cali vs. Once Caldas He was threatened, it was learned.

Ortega whistles well, your family is waiting for you,” says a banner that has generated repudiation among Colombian soccer clubs and entities.

Colombian football has united against this great problem, especially when this Friday it also became known about the threats to some leaders of National Athletic.

The Once Caldas players came out to repudiate what is happening with Judge Ortega, through a statement.

“We vehemently repudiate any conduct that threatens the life and integrity of football players, as has happened in recent hours with intimidating messages against referee Carlos Ortega, who will be in charge of directing the match we will play tonight against Deportivo Cali. , in the stadium of Palmasecaby the BetPlay League Dimayor“says the statement.

And he adds. “It is worrying that this type of threatening acts occur, also because in this case it is the referee who directs a match that is decisive in the fight to achieve our objectives. We ask the Dimayor, the FCF and the Police National, security guarantees for Mr. Ortega and for all of us who are part of the Colombian soccer industry, to carry out our work with tranquility and peace.”

