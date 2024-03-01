Despite their immigration status, most people who work in the United States have to file their taxes. This is not only a work obligation in the country, but it could also mean benefits. In the case of Undocumented immigrants, it was announced that they could claim certain tax credits if they meet the requirements.

Undocumented people working in the US can file your tax return voluntarily to access certain tax credits. The first step to do this is to obtain a Personal Taxpayer Identification Number, or ITIN, from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The intention of the previous step is that People who cannot obtain a social security number can file their taxes. It is important to clarify that this option is only used for tax purposes and is not a work permit.

The ITIN number can only be obtained if you send the IRS original documents that prove your identity, for example, your passport, birth certificate, or an official identification from your country of origin. The process is carried out through the IRS website, form W-7 must be filled out.

You can voluntarily file your return with the IRS.

Credits that an undocumented person can access in the United States if they file taxes

Once the ITIN is obtained and the return is filed, considering elements such as gross income, marital status, age and others, Undocumented immigrants could request the following benefits:

Child credit. Credit for child or dependent care. American Opportunity Credit. Lifetime Learning Credit.

However, it is important to note that in order for an undocumented person to apply for any of the above credits, The dependent person for whom you will request the credit must have a social security number. For example, if a child credit is requested, they must have social security, which can only be processed as a legal resident or citizen.

On the other hand, an article by Telemundo points out that if the taxpayer is married, To access benefits it is mandatory that both parents work or that one works and the other studies.