From the dark depth of the ocean, to the infinite universe. That is the space that one of the founders of the ocean gate company he seeks to encompass in his projects.

On June 22, the name of said company covered the media around the world, due to the tragic accident that left five millionaires dead as a result. Among them, the same executive director, who was on board the Titan submersible.



Faced with this, both the company and its Argentine co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein They have spoken on multiple occasions. Among them, one of the most controversial was when the executive rejected the criticism of the safety of the submersible, stating that these people do not have “all the information” to be able to comment.

“People keep equating certification with safety and ignore 14 years of development on the Titan submersible,” he told the Times at the time. British broadcaster BBC Radio 4.

Communications with Titan were lost two hours after it plunged towards the wreckage of the Titanic liner.

However, Ocean Gate is not the only company sohnlein. One of its most ambitious initiatives, called Humans2Venus, It consists of sending 1,000 people to inhabit the atmosphere of Venus by the year 2050.

The businessman affirms that his plan is not as crazy as it seems and, according to his official page, seeks “to create the largest global community of general and professional enthusiasts of Venus“.

Venus is known as the twin of the Earth.

Venus holds the title of being the hottest planet in the solar system. Its atmosphere is saturated with carbon dioxide, and the temperature at its surface is high enough to melt lead. Also, from its clouds, it rains sulfuric acid. The atmospheric pressure on Venus is overwhelming, exceeding more than 90 times that of Earth, according to the POT.

Now, although the project was founded in the year 2020, lately it has acquired more recognition due to the tragedy of the submersible Titan.

It should be remembered that he was reported missing on June 18 and US Coast Guard and Canadian authoritiess stated on June 22 that the ship had suffered a “catastrophic implosion” which instantly killed all five passengers.

‘Forget OceanGate, forget Titan’

In an interview conducted by the American media insidersthe executive said that “the death of the Titan passengers should not be an obstacle for humans to further investigate carbon-fiber-hulled submersibles as a means of reaching the depths of the ocean.

Forget OceanGate. Forget Titan. Forget Stockton

Likewise, he said that work should continue on new technologies that manage to innovate in different fields of scientific exploration.

This, referring to the intention of sending human beings to live in the atmosphere of Venus in 20250.

“Forget OceanGate. Forget Titan. Forget Stockton. Humanity could be on the verge of a breakthrough and not take advantage of it because we, as a species, will shut down and return to the status quo,” he told the aforementioned outlet.

The Humans2Venus website supports the idea of ​​choosing Venus as a destination, presenting four key reasons for such a choice. First of all, the gravity of Venus stands out, which is almost identical to that of the Earth, which would facilitate the adaptation of humans to that environment. Second point, highlight the temperature on Venus, which is in a favorable range, oscillating between 0°C and 50°C, which could favor habitability.

In addition, the website ensures that radiation protection on Venus is comparable to that on Earth, offering a safer environment for settlers. Finally, they mention the atmospheric pressure on Venus, close to 1 bar / 1 ATM, practically the same as that of the Earth at sea level.

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL