After a brief delay in his previous chapter, which scared all his fans, ‘Zom 100: bucket list of the dead’ or ‘Zombie ni Naru made ni Shitai 100 no Koto’, by its Japanese name, he returns with a new episode, in which we will be able to find out what will happen to the protagonists after they meet other survivors in an underground shopping center.

For this reason, here we will give you all the information you need to be able to enjoy the new chapter of the anime that has been causing a sensation on the internet.

When does chapter 5 of ‘Zom 100’ premiere?

The anime, based on the manga of the same name that was created by Haro Asowill also suffer a delay for the premiere of its fifth episode, since it will premiere the August 13, 2023 and not this weekend, as was the case according to what they had been doing so far.

The story of 'Zom 100' stars Akira, a young man trapped in a routine who will see the apocalypse as something positive. Photo: Netflix

These delays, one day for chapter four and one week for chapter five, have caused some discomfort among fans, since it makes them think that there are problems in the making of the anime and that it could even be canceled despite the great success it has been since its premiere.

What time does the fifth episode of ‘Zom 100’ premiere?

Episode 5 of the production, which is directed by Kazuki Kawagoe, will premiere in our country at 4:00 am on the aforementioned date. In case you are not in Peru, here we will leave you a list as a reference of the opening hours in other Latin American countries and Spain:

Mexico: 3:00 a.m.

Colombia: 4.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 5.00 a.m.

Chile: 5.00 a.m.

Argentina: 6.00 a.m.

Spain: 11:00 a.m.

Where can you see ‘Zom 100’, episode 5?

The anime, which will have a total of 12 episodes, can be seen in its entirety on platforms such as Netflix and Crunchyroll, the latter being which dubbed the first episode of the series into Spanish. It should be remembered that the fifth chapter will be, as well as all the previous ones, broadcast in simulcast on both websites, going hand in hand with what was broadcast in Japan.

In case you want to see ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE and FREE, you can do it on unofficial pages like AnimeFenix, AnimeFLV, JKAnime, AnimeID, etc.; however, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to access them at your own risk.

What is the anime ‘Zom 100’ about?

“Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in an apartment full of junk, his salary is abysmal and he can’t even work up the courage to confess his love to his beautiful coworker.

But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live on his own. Now Akira is on a mission to complete all 100 of his wish list items before he… well, die,” the official synopsis for ‘Zom 100’ notes.