However, experts have recently warned against this, given that keeping the packages in the door reduces the shelf life of the milk.

She urged farmer Ceri Cryer to keep the milk inside the refrigerator, and not in the door because it is the least cold place.

Experts backed up Ms Cryer’s view, adding that cheese, yoghurt and other dairy products should be kept in the fridge.

“Milk is a perishable commodity, so where it is stored affects its shelf life,” said Dr. Christian Reynolds of City University in London.

Millions of liters of milk are discarded annually because consumers dispose of the quantities they have at the expiration date written on the external label, before they are sure that it is spoiled by smell.

Consumers are advised to check their refrigerator is set between 0-5°C (32-41°F) to extend the life of products as much as possible.

If your fridge is less than 5°C (41°F), you can extend the shelf life of milk to another day.