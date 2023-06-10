His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Marcelo Rebelo de Souza, President of the Republic of Portugal, on the occasion of his country’s National Day. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency President Marcelo Rebelo. De Souza. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of the Republic of Portugal, on this occasion.