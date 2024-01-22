After his clash with Cruz Azul coach, Martín Anselmi, Juan Escobar ended up out of the Blue Machine for this tournament. The reality is that as his agent mentioned, from what the defender has shown in Mexico, more than one Liga MX team will be interested in his services and the reality is that this is the case.
However, to the player's misfortune, most of the teams that raise their hand for the defender do not have a place in the squad for him.
Both Escobar and his entourage expected that this weekend he would have defined his new club in Mexico, but the scenario has not come to pass as expected. The team that draws the most attention to Juan is by far América and although at the time those from Coapa showed interest in his arrival, to date there is nothing advanced regarding the signing of the Guaraní.
Jonatan Peña confirms that Escobar's agent has put him on the América table, although today in Coapa they are not moving for the center-back's signature. The scenario is simple, for this signing to be completed, at least one foreigner must leave the club to free up a place; any other way is impossible.
In fact, the Liga MX champion will only move for Juan if the one who leaves the team is Sebastián Cáceres, something that is possible but that is becoming more and more difficult every day as the team still has no formal offers for the Uruguayan.
