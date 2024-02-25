Three people were injured and one died in the fire in Nördlingen. The cause is still officially unknown, but there are apparently clues.

NA person has died after a fire in an asylum accommodation in Nördlingen in Bavaria. Three other people suffered minor to serious injuries, a police spokesman said on Sunday evening.

Accordingly, the cause of the fire was still unclear and was the subject of ongoing investigations. The police spokesman said the property was no longer habitable. The extinguishing work continued on Sunday evening.

The approximately fifty residents were initially accommodated in a hall. The district office wanted to arrange accommodation that evening. The damage and other details were not initially known.

According to information from the “Augsburger Allgemeine”, Nördlingen’s city fire inspector Marco Kurz assumes that the fire broke out in a room where children were said to have been playing.