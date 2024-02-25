The State of Mexico (Edomex) concluded this Sunday, February 25, with the delivery of cards for the Women with Wellbeing programso the beneficiaries have begun to question when they will receive their resource

The Women with Wellbeing program in Edomex seeks to support women in vulnerable situations, providing a one-time financial support of 7,500 pesosto cover health services, education and various discounts.

For fiscal year 2024, the delivery of the first three two-month periods in a single presentation is planned, because a new electoral process will be carried out on June 2, where 2,288 new public positions will be elected.

When does my Women with Wellbeing program deposit arrive?

All women who are affiliated with the Mujeres con Bienestar program and have activated it properly, must be on the lookout to receive their resource in the following days, according to the state government.

The authorities of the State of Mexico indicated that the Transfers for the 650 thousand beneficiaries will be made from February 26 to 28with the last possible day being the 29th of the same month in case of technical problems or extreme circumstances.

To provide better care to the beneficiaries, it was reported that Messages will be issued through the program application to provide the deposit date and the group to which they belong, in order to be able to have their resource as soon as it has been deposited.

Take into account that you must complete all documentary and technical requirements to ensure that users do not face inconveniences in the payment process, thus guaranteeing efficient access to the granted resource.