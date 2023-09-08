According to the Nintendo Universe site, Nintendo Switch 2 will have 12GB of RAMwill exploit DLSS 3.1 as an upscaling system and will have ray tracing, although it’s unclear to what extent. The information was obtained from a trusted source, who appears to have seen the console in a closed-door demonstration at Gamescom 2023. Note that the source corrects information previously reported by Eurogamer, which spoke of DLSS 3.5.

Nintendo Switch 2, or as the new Nintendo console will be called, is increasingly concrete. The fact that she was present at Gamescom 2023, even if only for some operators in the sector, has however started the inevitable leaks of news, including one that wants her to be able to run the Matrix Awakens demo.