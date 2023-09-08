According to the Nintendo Universe site, Nintendo Switch 2 will have 12GB of RAMwill exploit DLSS 3.1 as an upscaling system and will have ray tracing, although it’s unclear to what extent. The information was obtained from a trusted source, who appears to have seen the console in a closed-door demonstration at Gamescom 2023. Note that the source corrects information previously reported by Eurogamer, which spoke of DLSS 3.5.
Nintendo Switch 2, or as the new Nintendo console will be called, is increasingly concrete. The fact that she was present at Gamescom 2023, even if only for some operators in the sector, has however started the inevitable leaks of news, including one that wants her to be able to run the Matrix Awakens demo.
The new console
Nintendo Switch is now at the end of its life cycle and, although it has once again put itself on display in 2023 with games of the caliber of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom and Pikmin 4, and although it will end the year in glory with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG, now it’s starting to be in great trouble, especially compared to more modern games. It is true that the race for performance really only interests a small circle of people, but at the same time the time seems to have come for a refresh at Nintendo, which is only possible with the launch of a new console.
What will offer the new Nintendo console, which is called Nintendo Switch 2 for a matter of mere convenience, we’ll see. Also because Mario’s house usually surprises everyone with original and innovative hardware, which usually always hides some surprises.
