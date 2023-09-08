The renowned television host Aldo Miyashiro decided not to remain silent in the face of the serious accusations made against him by Fiorella Retiz in the Magaly Medina program last Thursday, September 7, where he assured that he was receiving threats from the actor’s entourage months after having been supported in a compromising situation.

That is why Miyashiro decided to take some time to publicly defend himself against these allegations and warn that he does not rule out taking legal action against Retiz, who has been one of the most prominent characters in La casa de Magaly, where he told a little more about what he lived through months after the ampay with the ‘Chino’..

“Never in my life have I threatened someone, never, much less with whom I have had a work or friendship relationship. Hurting someone for real is something I would not do,” said the driver of La banda del Chino during the last minutes of his programme.

In addition, he called on the media to handle this issue responsibly and avoid creating an unnecessary scandal.

#Miyashiro #calls #peace #Fiorella #Retizs #complaint #quotI #threatened #anyonequot