A NEW NINTENDO DIRECT AIRS ON WEDNESDAY JUNE 21 The approximately 40-minute live stream will focus mainly on Nintendo Switch titles coming this year and will also reveal new details about Pikmin 4 June 20, 2023 – At 16:00 tomorrow, Wednesday 21 June a new Nintendo Direct of about 40 minutes will be broadcast, mainly dedicated to Nintendo Switch titles arriving this year. The stream will also reveal new details about Pikmin 4. The presentation will be broadcast on the website of Nintendo Direct It is on Nintendo Italy YouTube channel.

Source: Nintendo Italy