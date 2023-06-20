According to its Italian makers, the Grassi Scuderia Milanese 044S was designed to combine the benefits of a supercar with everyday usability. That’s fine, of course, assuming you have to tear over rally stages in your day-to-day life. Welcome everyone to one of the greatest tributes to the rallying world.

The Grassie Scuderia Milanese 044S is signed by Giuseppe Armano, a former Alfa Romeo designer. According to him, the car “brings lines and distinctive elements typical of the iconic cars that have made World Rally Championship Group B history” to the present.

Specifications of the Grassi Scuderia Milanese 044S

If you don’t quite agree with this statement, maybe the engine will suit you more. The 044S gets a 3.0-liter biturbo four-cylinder that produces 650 hp. You can opt for a sequential gearbox or a manual gearbox. Both options have six speeds and both send power to all four wheels through three differentials.

With so much power and a weight of 1,200 kilos (or 1,100 kilos dry), the Grassi Scuderia Milanese 044S is also incredibly fast. Within 2.9 seconds you can shoot from 0 to 100 km/h and the top speed is 300 km/h. The company promises the Group B tribute will be “surprisingly nimble.”

The front and rear brakes are ventilated and there are six pistons on the front brakes. Behind that are four. In addition, the car has 19-inch wheels and if you have trouble estimating its size: it is about the same length as a Fiesta (4.1 meters) and slightly wider and lower than the car from the dying segment.

Clearly some inspiration has been gained by looking at the Lancia’s Integrale and Delta S4. Grassi Scuderia Milanese is therefore only building 44 units of the 044S, but prices have not yet been announced. Every car that is sold can be completely configured to your own taste. Maybe you could put one together with two straps on the tailgate so you can tie up the groceries?