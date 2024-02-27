New York authorities on Monday (26) found 87 people living in an attic in Queens County, who were transported to an immigrant shelter in the city, local press reported on Tuesday (27).

Photographs of the building, published on the television station's website WPIXalso show several bicycles at the site, such as those used by home delivery people, many of them immigrants, who are often seen day and night dodging vehicles on the city's roads.

New York, governed by Democrats, has been facing an asylum crisis for almost two years due to the large number of people arriving every day, mainly from the southern border, where the Republican government of Texas is chartering several buses to transport immigrants to cities governed by Democrats. by Democrats, who mostly support policies to relax borders.

A New York law from the last century obliges authorities to provide shelter to anyone who requests it, which forced city hall to open several centers and even giant tents to house these people in different parts of the city, while the mayor, Eric Adams, of the Democratic Party, warns that it is running out of resources.

Meanwhile, some residents are unhappy with the proliferation of shelters.

In Queens, the same county where the 87 immigrants were discovered on Monday, several residents organized protests after authorities announced an increase in capacity at one of the shelters, which already houses 1,000 single men.

In an interview with FOX 5 NYCouncilman Ed Braunstein, of the Democratic Party, said that the neighborhood's residents have already “done their part.”

“We are managing a thousand new residents in this community. The buses are full, the communities are worried”, he analyzed.