Netflix renews its catalog with new titles every month, but it also removes different series, movies and anime that, for a long time, accompanied viewers. Some of the works that will no longer be in February and the last week of January are: no game no life, times of war, black sails and Sword art online alternative: gun gale online.

What titles are removed from Netflix?

January 30th

January 31

Holy Week

Expedition Happiness

Hakkunde

Azali

February 1st

My little pony: friendship is magic

Fate/stay night: unlimited blade works

Is it wrong to try to pick up girls in a dungeon?

Shopkins

no game no life

spartacus

Sword art online alternative: gun gale online

February 15

February 16th

February 17th

Love for ten: generation of youth

February 21st

February 22

What is No Game No Life about?

The plot revolves around Sora and Shiro, two talented brothers who are passionate about video games. One day, the protagonists are summoned by a boy who calls himself God, who offers them to go play in an alternate world.

When the brothers believed that it would be just as fun as in their online games, they realize that in this new place people are controlled by other races, so they must become the new heroes to protect humanity.