Santiago Botero had an accident coming down from Las Palmas

The Colombian former cyclist Santiago Botero He had an accident this Tuesday in one of his routine training sessions on the road between Las Palmas and Medellin.

The first information indicates that Botero descended from the height, on the floor he found an oil stain and fell.

Botero has bruises and lacerations on his body, but what worries him most is a trauma to his hip.

It is reported that Botero himself will undergo an MRI to find out the state of his health, since he indicates that the femur may be compromised.

