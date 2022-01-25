Santiago Botero had an accident coming down from Las Palmas

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Santiago Botero.
Archive / WEATHER
The former cyclist will be evaluated to see if they operate on him.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 25, 2022, 04:32 PM
The Colombian former cyclist Santiago Botero He had an accident this Tuesday in one of his routine training sessions on the road between Las Palmas and Medellin.
The first information indicates that Botero descended from the height, on the floor he found an oil stain and fell.
Botero has bruises and lacerations on his body, but what worries him most is a trauma to his hip.
It is reported that Botero himself will undergo an MRI to find out the state of his health, since he indicates that the femur may be compromised.
sports
January 25, 2022, 04:32 PM
