The technician Néstor Lorenzo is finalizing details for what the match will be like of the Colombian National Team against the Uruguayan team for the third date of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

This Wednesday, the Argentine strategist gave a press conference where he explained the keys for the match against Uruguay. Lorenzo explained that you must play well to get the three points in the tie.

Problems in the summoned list

“We always worked looking towards the future, the process has ups and downs in performance and in the issue of not always forming the same list. This serves so that the players who are not being part, but who have been in other microcycles have the opportunity “We are trusting that they are going to do well and we are very confident.”

Training of the Colombian National Team. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

What will the middle of the field be like?

“Each player has a different characteristic, Wílmar and Mateus have a lot of experience having played in World Cups and qualifiers. Castaño is a young boy with only two games, he has a lot of future and we hope that each player earns his place. We trust the three and the “If he’s better, he’s going to play.”

Schedule topic

“This schedule was chosen because it goes back to a time when things went well for us. We have to have a better adaptation than the rivals in this scenario. The only concern is dehydration and we are working on that with the coaching staff, we hope to perform as well as possible.” manner”.

Conflict in Israel

“We are no strangers to these situations, we hope that things do not escalate and we always pray for peace in the world.”

Training of the Colombian National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, one day before the match against Uruguay for the third round of the World Cup qualifiers. James Rodríguez, Álvaro Montero, Kevin Mier, Camilo Vargas, Luis Díaz, Santos Borré, Jorge Carrascal, Fabra, Santiago Arias, among other players, and coach Nestor Lorenzo, were exploring the field. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Payroll turnover

“Machado has yellow. The reading is good and we have to look at the near future, we have several players cautioned, but it is very complicated. In that option, Cristina Borja in either of the two games.”

Could James play?

“James has already played 90 minutes in Sao Paulo, even on a heavy pitch. He has raised his level a lot and is in good condition.”

How to play against Uruguay?

“Playing well implies many things, if we don’t play well against Uruguay it will be difficult for us to win. Playing well means worrying Uruguay, neutralizing it and attacking it, the way to play it is by going after it.”

“The match is going to be intense, regardless of the weather conditions, both teams have similar ideas, whoever wins the duels and is more precise will win the result.”

The Colombian National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Players with good performance who were not called

“You have to see them (Harold Preciado, Jhon Córdoba and ‘El Cucho’ Hernández’) with whom they compete and the number of players who are in their position. Then there is the taste and the league in which they play, we see them all and they are blocked, but 40 players cannot be brought on the list. Nobody is banned or banned, we want to call up the best.”

Why the call from Leonardo Castro?

I am not going to make comparisons between the players (Leonardo Castro and Jhon Córdoba), we have to look at the circumstances that occurred at the time of making the call.

Team goal

“The common objective is to take Colombia to the World Cup and take it to high places of performance and positioning in world football. We work on this every day to achieve common objectives, the group is above the individual.”

Challenge to couple Luis Díaz

“We don’t have the formula (for Luis Díaz to be more decisive like he was at Liverpool). The first thing we did was tell him that we don’t want him to have the team on his shoulders, the responsibility cannot fall on Luis alone. He has had good games in the National Team, but people want him to score four goals and that is not normal. His performance has been good and I hope he improves with training and knowledge with his teammates, in football partnerships are needed in some sectors of the field, where it is play and train.”

“In our process he was injured for two microcycles and did not come, he has missed some games that could have brought him closer to the team. We trust him, his work, his position and his role, we do not want him to be the savior, we do not “We are going to give that responsibility. At Liverpool he plays every three days and here every three months.”

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Facing Marcelo Bielsa

“I’m not going to reveal anything, he is a great coach and everywhere he was he marked a style. I don’t know him personally, but he marked a more dynamic style and the truth is that I admire him as a coach because he brings out the best in the player.” .

