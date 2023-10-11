In a surprising turn for fans of Valvehe Steam Deckthe mobile device that allows you to carry the library of Steam anywhere, has seen a drop in sales, relegating it to 14th place on the list of best selling products of the company. This setback brings to mind the challenges that Valve has faced in the past with its forays into hardware, such as the case of Steam Controller.

Although he Steam Controller Initially generating great excitement and quickly selling out within its first few months of release, its popularity was overshadowed by controller compatibility. Microsoftwho already had a consolidated user base thanks to the consoles Xbox. The most standard option offered by controls Microsoft surpassed the innovations introduced by the Steam Controllerlike its haptic pads.

In the case of Steam Deckthe initial enthusiasm of consumers generated strong competition from other manufacturers, such as asus and Lenovo, who also released similar devices. Despite the drop in sales, it is important to highlight that the Steam Deck It still remains in a stable situation, which indicates that the product has a consolidated market.

Valvefar from being discouraged by this setback, has already started plans to launch a successor to the Steam Deck, demonstrating its commitment to improve and evolve in the hardware market. This recent drop in sales marks the end of an impressive 80-week streak in the top three of best-selling products in Steamand although sales have stabilized, the device has managed to sell more than 3 million units by April 2023.

Ultimately, this episode suggests that Valve is willing to learn from its experiences and adapt to the changing demands of the hardware market. Fans are eager to see what innovations and improvements the next successor to the Steam Deck.

Via: SteamDB

Editor’s note: He Steam Deck It is an impressive device, in addition to allowing you to take your gaming games anywhere. Steam It is so customizable and versatile that a community dedicated to modifying the console on many levels has been born. From changing the case of the device to installing other operating systems to, for example, play games from Game Pass in her.