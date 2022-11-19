The boys coached by Nicolato finished the match in 9 after the expulsions of Cittadini and Bellanova

Battle climate, six goals, a sensational comeback attempt, two expelled. Italy-Germany is never just any match. The Azzurrini fell 4-2 in the friendly because the absences in defense weighed but the team showed character and found Cancellieri again: brace and a little nervousness in the final when he had to go out with Italy reduced to nine.

Scheme — Nicolato as expected starts with the 3-4-2-1, never used before, and a completely new defense, with Pirola in the center, Cittadini and Ruggeri on his sides. Cambiaghi and Vignato are the two attacking midfielders behind Colombo, who soon goes to war with the German central players, Bisseck and the AC Milan player Thiaw, captain of the whites. Germany responded with a 4-3-3 formation, with the star Schade at the center of the attack and Samardzic inventing from right wing forward. On a field drenched in rain, the Azzurrini immediately descended into the stormy climate. Some well-placed contrast makes it clear that ours are there. Not all though. The featherweight Vignato struggles with his light steps where the tracks would be needed: it can be seen in the 10th minute, when Colombo with a change of play launches him into the open field, but the Bologna attacking midfielder gets a comeback from Fischer. In Germany, the first to light up is Samardzic: in the 11th minute he filters vertically for Schade, whose diagonal blade strikes the post, in the 12th minute and in the 21st minute he tries twice from distance, oversized. In the middle, in the 18th minute, the first blue opportunity, from a standstill: Esposito’s corner, Colombo with a header at the near post, calls goalkeeper Atubolu on the fly. In the 23rd minute Germany passes, but it’s a succession of Azzurri mistakes: Rovella makes up for it by stopping Huseinbasic, but in the reconstruction Quagliata loses the ball under pressure from Samardzic, Krauss goes in the centre, Cittadini makes the hole and Huseinbasic has plenty of time to kill Carnesecchi. The blue response in the 28th minute still inactive: cross from Esposito, another header from Colombo and again Atubolu to raise for a corner. It’s playing on quicksand, the Azzurri complain, and Italy still risks on a couple of occasions, while failing to go vertical with the same effectiveness as Germany. See also VIDEO / The Argentine press insinuates: “Wanda is pregnant!”, The response in a live broadcast

Shooting — Italy starts the second half with a 3-5-2 formation, because Vignato falls back in the midfield but the move doesn’t solve the problems. And Samardzic sharpens them: 7′ away from a free-kick the Udinese playmaker draws the German double at the crossroads. There was a reaction: in the 9th minute, Cambiaghi’s cross, Bellanova headed the far post, Thiaw saved on the line. From a possible 1-2 to 0-3: in the 10th minute Schade makes the phenomenon on the edge of the area, with a feint he disorients Rovella and Pirola and then thunders into the net with his right foot. Again the blue reaction: Cambiaghi runs in the open field and assists Colombo who takes Atubolu in a split. Nothing, he doesn’t score easy goals. And then Nicolato changes men: inside Lucca, Cancellieri and Bove. And on 21′ the match reopened: a cross from Quagliata, an airlift from Bellanova and a stop and shot from Cancellieri. Inside also Ranocchia and Volpato, and a super offensive 4-2-3-1. And here is the 2-3: long outflanking, a low cross from Quagliata and a left foot from Cancellieri in the top corner. The numerous public in Ancona warmed up, exalted themselves and pushed the Azzurrini. In the 37th minute, Ranocchia recovered, Volpato went to Cancellieri but this time the left foot was high. Then the finish from red: an ingenuity by Pirola launches Malone, held back by Cittadini who is sent off. On the free-kick that follows from Khadra, Bellanova touches the arm: second yellow card, Italy in nine and a penalty for Germany. Malone makes it 4-2 from the spot. Four shots on goal for Germany, four goals. To avoid the boarding Nicolato removes Cancellieri – who escapes to the locker room -, Volpato and Rovella. Thus Casadei and Terracciani make their debut, but the match is no longer there, and in the final stages Carnesecchi has to make the only intervention of his match on Netz. See also Russia and Ukraine: expectation for the first meeting between foreign ministers

