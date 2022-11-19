Comment | Fifa’s boss once again uttered incomprehensible nonsense, and there are clear reasons for that

The statements of FIFA presidents have had a clear logic for decades, writes Janne Oivio.

“What it Gianni Infantino again right? It’s stupid to talk like that!”

Infantino, the president of the international football association Fifa, held press conference on Saturday, which made many gasp again. The Swiss barked at the Europeans and once again defended his country of residence, Qatar, as well as the host country.

Infantino also said that he understands oppressed minorities because he was bullied as a child at school.

“Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel migrant,” Infantino listed

Infantino is comfortable in the company of Vladimir Putin and MBS.

Of all There was a very subtle grain of reason in one of Infantino’s stumbles – and Infantino certainly didn’t even mean it.

“When we look at what we Europeans have done in the last 3,000 years, we should apologize for our actions in the next 3,000 years and not preach morality,” Infantino said.

Infantino is right in that Europe has e.g. as a result of colonialism and imperialism, their fingers play in inequality, racism and all forms of discrimination in every corner of the world.

But Infantino wasn’t really chasing this. He only used history as an explanation for why nothing should be done even now.

Infantino attacks the human rights issue with the same ferocity as a male attorney appears in a conversation where vegetarianism, racism or gender inequality are remotely hinted at, for example.

The essence of a poodle is always the same: if you care about one thing, you have to care about all things at the same time, or else you’re a hypocritical sadist – a virtue signaller.

If, for example, Qatar’s protest does not fix Qatar’s problems in one fell swoop and at the same time stop climate change, then it is a pointless and stupid protest, because there are other problems in the world. And so on.

But why is infantino doing this? After all, he got involved in the Ukrainian war and gave a fake passport to Vladimir Putin. Why does he make incomprehensible comments again and again?

The answer is simple: it is roughly 90 percent of his job description as Fifa president.

It’s a wrong starting point to think that Infantino is an idiot and talks out of touch with reality. I’m not part of Gianni’s inner circle, but I can swear that he himself doesn’t believe half of what he says.

When Infantino steps in to protect the actions and speeches of Putin, Russia, or the nauseating regime of Qatar, he is like a human shield. Or maybe rather a splash flap – and not even the pizza version.

If football were the Pope Mobile, Infantino wouldn’t be standing inside the glass – he is the protective glass. Inside the glass, protected, stand all the parties that give Fifa money: TV companies, sponsors, match hosts and all kinds of tyrants and billionaires who pour billions into global football.

Without its billions, Fifa would not have the influence that brings the leaders of the federation to the same table with world leaders.

Someone needs to shift the attention elsewhere, protect these parties from outside criticism, investigative journalists, human rights activists and all the world’s envious scum-splatting campaigners, who clearly just want to spoil the whole world’s nice party with their boring facts.

It is Infantino’s work. Just like it was before Sepp Blatter’s and him before Joao Havelange immoral, repugnant work. In the world created by Fifa, someone has to do it.

Putin and Infantino were a particularly good match during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Sepp Blatter was caught in a shower of bills in the middle of a press conference.

Do you remember? even when, at regular intervals, Blatter shocked the world with his most stupid things?

As long as Blatter was the head of Fifa, he defended the Qatar Games to the core – his true opinion against the Games was revealed only later.

Blatter also said that women should play in skimpy outfits and announced that homosexuals in Qatar should just not have sex. And so on.

It’s no coincidence that many of Blatter’s confusing gaffes came at a time when Fifa or its stakeholders were involved in various scandals or controversies. There were often.

The splash flap did its job. He stole the headlines so the scandals would get less attention. Kura stayed away from money men’s clothes.

Millions of dollars are paid for dirty work. We fly everywhere on private planes, the gifts are luxurious and the treatment is like that of the world’s biggest leaders.

The influence placed on the shoulders of football’s leading man does not fall to its ruler without disadvantages, where he has to disgrace himself and lower every possible bar.

And everyone who goes into that business either knows it or has to learn it very quickly.

Gianni Infantino doesn’t seem to be bothered by the role. As if to prove the point, he moved to Qatar to live before the Games – certainly with the development of the human rights situation in mind.

Fifa bosses are not the only sports directors in this role. A particularly well-known splash pad is also that of another football, its American version, the NFL Roger Goodell.

He’s like the Yankees’ version of Infantino or Blatter, a foolproof shield who obscurely keeps the billionaires who run their clubs and the league’s main sponsors out of the headlines with their own actions.

However, Goodell’s behavior could make even Infantino blush. For running the NFL Makes about 30-40 million bucks a year.

And Goodell doesn’t even have to shake hands with Vladimir Putin.

Gianni parka, not even all splash flaps are created equal.