Remittances are the reflection of Latinos who work hard in the United States with the intention of improving the quality of life and supporting their families in their country of origin. In order to receive these resources there are different options. In the case of Colombia, one of the available ones is Nequi, a totally digital financial platform that allows users to manage their finances from their cell phonewithout having to open a traditional account.

This option allows you to receive the money through the network of a Nequi allied remittance company. Thanks to this, a person in the United States can search for an RIA Money Transfer headquarters and send their dollars, or do so through a transfer on the company's official website.

Regarding the amount of money that can be received, everything depends on the type of Nequi account you have.. If this has some limit then the resources will depend on the balance available. But if this restriction does not exist then the amount will vary according to the regulations that the platform must comply with, because each bank in Colombia sets its deposit limits.

In the case of Nequi, according to its website, the most a person can have and use each month is $9,280,000, that is, the equivalent of around US$2,400. On the other hand, it is worth noting that the company does not charge an account management fee, minimum balance or other commissions. However, it does charge the 4×1,000 tax. That means that if the person in Colombia withdraws, sends or pays more than $2,756,780 during the month then he will have to pay the tax.

Regarding the equivalence between dollars and Colombian pesos, this is not calculated based on the Representative Market Rate, but with an internal rate set by the remittance companies. So, The person sending the money will know the exchange rate when they make the move.

Nequi is a fully digital financial platform.

How to open a Nequi account to receive remittances

If you consider this to be a option to be able to receive the money sent to you from the United States, then it is necessary to download the application available in Play Store, App Store and App Gallery, as it is available for all operating systems.

Then it will be necessary to register the ID number and follow the steps. It has to be said that The account number will be the cell phone number of the person who is registering.

Once the account has been created, you must go to the notification bell in the application, which is located in the upper right corner of the app; There you will see the message “consignment sent” and you must click on “accept”. The next step will be to fill out the data requested by the application and include location, occupation and ID. Finally, you must accept the terms and click “done”.