A few minutes ago, the 7 players who will be the reserves of the Eastern Conference of the Stars game of the NBA, led by Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers’ star center thus received his sixth consecutive selection, averaging a league-leading 33.5 points, in addition to 10.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks, 1.1 steals, with a shooting percentage of 53.4 from the field, 35.5 in triples, and 85.5 in free throws.

Along with Embiid, the 6 others selected are: DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls, Julius Randle of the new york knicksBam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers.

The details

In addition to Embiid, the Bulls’ DeRozan receives his sixth All-Star selection, while the Bucks’ Holiday, the Heat’s Adebayo, the Celtics’ Brown and the Knicks’ Randle receive his second each, while Haliburton of the Pacers is the first.

DeMar DeRozan received his sixth All Star selection. Photo: AFP

Some of the league’s biggest players in the East who missed out on the All-Star Game include: the Sixers’ James Harden, the Heat’s Jimmy Butler, the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, and the Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam.

We recommend you read

The All-Star Game will be taking place next Sunday, February 19, based at the vivin sandhome of the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake Cityfor the 72nd edition of this great event that brings together the best players in the league.