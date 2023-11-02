The Los Angeles Lakers ended their ‘curse’ against the Los Angeles Clippers this Wednesday, who had defeated them in their last 11 meetings, and won a vibrant game in overtime against their neighbors and rivals by 130-125.

The Lakers did not beat the Clippers from the Orlando ‘bubble’ in 2020. LeBron James, about to turn 39 years old and in his 21st season in the league, gave a performance with 35 points (13 of 19 shooting), 12 rebounds and 7 assists in 42 minutes on the court.

Along with “King James”, Anthony Davis added 27 points and 10 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell had 27 points and 6 assists, Austin Reaves contributed 15 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists and Christian Wood had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard set the pace of the offense with 38 points (15 of 28 shooting), 6 rebounds and 5 assists along with Paul George, who also shone with 35 points and 6 rebounds and came out especially in the fourth quarter with 20 points.

Besides, Russell Westbrook stayed – like LeBron and Reaves – on the brink of the triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists. The Clippers started off strong with a run of 24-37, in a first quarter in which Kawhi dazzled with 18 points, and Tyronn Lue’s men reached a +19.

After reaching the break with a 48-61 for the Clippers, the response of those in purple and gold emerged in the third quarter, with a fabulous 39-24 thanks especially to Davis and Russell.

LeBron James shoots the ball during the second half of game six of the NBA Western Conference playoff semifinals. See also The most outstanding dates of La Liga 2023/24. When will the Clásicos be played? And the derbies?

In the last quarter the Lakers dominated, but three free throws by George with 17 seconds remaining took the game to overtime, where LeBron’s team finally won.

In this Los Angeles confrontation, James Harden was seen dressed in street clothes but already immersed in the dynamics of the Clippers, his new team after his transfer this week from the Philadelphia 76ers. After five games this season, both the Lakers and Clippers have a 3-2 record.

