Besides the reason that we are doing so well for the environment, the climate and the polar bears, there is another reason why more and more people are switching to electric driving. And that’s very simple, the wallet.

In most cases it is simply cheaper to drive electrically than on petrol. Do the math. Electricity is less expensive, there is hardly any maintenance and you pay no road tax. Katsjing, says the cash register

Will electric soon be more expensive than petrol?

But that could easily change. At least says accounting firm KPMG. According to them, a number of things need to be changed in an electric car to ensure that driving on petrol will soon become cheaper again.

Because according to KPMG, the purchase price is now much too high and it is a matter of time before the electricity price rises again and road tax is levied on those electric boxes. You don’t have any problems with it yet.

Anyway, there is little you can do about the purchase price, but KPMG does come up with other things that you could apply to keep electric driving cheaper than driving on petrol.

One of these is charging your EV with energy that you have generated yourself with the solar panels on your roof. Now that is a huge hassle and virtually impossible. And you could choose to charge during off-peak hours, when the price of electricity is lower.

All open doors yes. But there are things you could do yourself to keep the price of electric driving nice and low. Or vote for a party that does not want to introduce road tax for electric vehicles.

Then we have come a long way.

