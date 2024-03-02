Nathaniel Sanchez He returned to Peru after living six years in Spain. She recently decided to debut her side as a singer, therefore, she spoke with journalist Verónica Linares on her interview program on her YouTube. The Peruvian actress spoke about various topics, such as her past in 'There is room at the bottom' and his personal life. Precisely, on the second point, she revealed that she no longer has a relationship with his father.

What did Nataniel Sánchez say about being a mother?

The artist who once played Fernanda in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' does not rule out opening the doors of love and starting a family. About, Nathaniel She considers that she should be prepared if she wants to have a child.

Regarding this, he narrated past experiences within his own family in which the conflict was recurrent. “physical and emotional.” In this way, he understood the importance of assuming paternity or maternity.

Nataniel Sánchez is an artist born in Peru. Photo: Instagram/Nataniel Sánchez

“There are many people who should not be dads or moms (…). In general, many people procreate and do not have that awareness. There are many people who are not emotionally prepared to take care of a child. Motherhood is not only about giving a roof, food, a school, but also the emotional tools so that the child can interact in the world in a healthy way. “It's a responsibility,” he said.

Why is Nataniel Sánchez estranged from her father?

Within the conversation, Nathaniel Sanchez He mentioned that he never had a close relationship with his father, since they had different thoughts. She reveals that, six years ago, before traveling to Spain to live new experiences, she had already made the decision to distance herself from her parent. She even pointed out that she has been in therapy for more than a decade due to the type of bond she had with her parents.

“I have no relationship with my father. (For) many years now. I decided not to have a relationship with him because he did not relate to me in a healthy and I learned that no one has the right to hurt us not even our parents. Regarding his way of bonding, I know that he also did what he could. “I have already forgiven my parents,” she added.

“I have been in therapy for 12 years, working because we grow up with the idea that it is your father or mother and so they mistreat you, that's where you endure. No, I have had to forgive myself and take away the blame. “I did not choose this and I need my own well-being because it is my life,” she explained.

