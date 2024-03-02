Exit. Julie Pottinger, Known worldwide in the world of literature as Julia Quinn, she is one of the most popular and beloved authors of the moment, especially due to the success of her series of novels titled 'Bridgerton'. These books were already quite well known and loved for more than 20 years; However, they became a true revolution when they were adapted by Netflix last December 25, 2020. And the project produced by Shonda Rhimes broke audience records, being proclaimed the most watched series of all time on said streaming platform, a true diamond in the crown that is about to premiere its third season next May 16, 2024.

What does Julia Quinn think about the great success of Bridgerton?

Julia Quinn passed through our country as part of her tour of Latin America, organized by Urano and Amabooks Editions, meeting your readers from this part of the globe and living an immersive experience of the Bridgerton in the various events organized for their arrival. In addition to this, the writer spoke exclusively with The Republic about the new challenges she faces in this new stage of her career as an author, after the overwhelming success of the series of Netflix.

—You published the first 'Bridgerton' novel, 'The Duke and I', in the early 2000s. How does it feel to enjoy this level of success and popularity 24 years later?

—In some ways, it seems crazy. But at the same time, those series of books were always my most popular novels and the books continued to sell all these years.

—Tell us a little about the deal with Netflix, how did you feel when they told you that they were interested in adapting your novels?

—In fact, it didn't start with Netflix, the first person who contacted was Shonda Rhimes. She had not yet announced her deal with Netflix; They were probably already in talks, but I didn't know that. But anyway,'Shondaland'It was something incredible, they had done'Grey's Anatomy', 'How to Get Away with Murder', 'Scandal'. Eight months after we began negotiations, the announcement came out of the million-dollar deal that Shonda had reached with Netflix and I called my agent and asked him, 'what does this mean?' A few weeks later, Netflix called me and announced that they were taking over negotiations and I thought, 'oh my God, I'm going to have a show on Netflix.'

—And how did it feel to see the Bridgerton house come to life? As well as the actors, see Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page as Duke Simon Basset.

—It's something surreal. I'm not a very visual writer, so I didn't have very clear images of what everyone looked like in my head, I didn't see her face exactly, but now I do, so it's a lot of fun.

What was it like to start a new chapter of 'Bridgerton', thanks to Queen Charlotte?

—What was it like expanding the Bridgerton universe with Queen Charlotte? Because not only was the series, as a prequel, that came out on Netflix, but he also published a book about it together with Shonda Rhimes last year.

—What happened was Shonda called me and said they were going to do a prequel about Queen Charlotte, which was really funny because Queen Charlotte wasn't in the books, she was new to this universe and so, because of that, I told Shonda: What if we make a book based on the series? So it was a bit the other way around, first it was the show for Netflix and then the book. For me it was very fun because I had never written a book like this. It was like putting together a puzzle and putting together all the pieces I had at my disposal.

—And are we going to have another book based or located in the 'Queen Charlotte' universe?

—I don't know, I promise you I don't know. Even if I knew, I couldn't tell you, but I promise you I don't know.

—And I have to ask you this, because it's all your fans talk about on the internet, will we have a second season of 'Queen Charlotte' on Netflix?

—Again, I don't know. I think it ended up pretty well, so, I don't know how they could expand it, but that doesn't mean anyone could come up with a great idea.

What will happen in the third season of 'Bridgerton'?

—Let's talk about the third season of 'Bridgerton'. There was a lot of speculation on the internet because everyone was waiting for the adaptation of the third book, about Brother Bennedict Bridgerton; However, after seeing the trailer everyone fell in love with the story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

—I hope so, because Bennedict's fans are very angry. What we have to remember is that after one of the brothers has their season, you don't see them much in the series anymore, so if you love Bennedict, what you should want is to wait as long as possible, so you can enjoy him more .

—What Internet users take away from the series is that it gets better with each season. 'The Duke and I' was very good, but 'The Viscount Who Loved Me' exceeded expectations and with 'Queen Charlotte' we had an incredible level of emotions, what can we expect as viewers from this new season?

—The interesting thing about this season is that we have two characters that we already know, in seasons one and two, the protagonists were new. You come to the project with a different vibe because we already know and love these characters and it's a friends-to-boyfriends story, so that's something that's always fun… I haven't seen all the episodes, but I've seen quite a few and it's very good, I think people will like it.

—One of the things that stands out the most in the series is the female gaze in the direction, especially in the intimate scenes, which allow us to see the female characters not as objects, but as individual beings, with aspirations and desires. What do you think? about?

—I think it's ironic in many ways because quite a few people in the media say: 'It's the most obscene show on Netflix', 'Don't watch this with your grandmother', and the truth is that it's no more explicit than many other productions that have come out. . The difference is that it was created from a female perspective and shows sex as something positive and part of a healthy relationship. I feel like a lot of times the media doesn't know how to express those ideas, so they call it 'obscene', when that's not at all what it is. But hey, we will continue being subversive.